Cyprus Business Mail
Thursday, 16th February, 2017
You are at:»»Divided hauliers reject Eurogate deal, remain outside port
eurogate limassol port gate

Divided hauliers reject Eurogate deal, remain outside port

7
By on FEATURED

By Stelios Orphanides

After lorry drivers rejected the agreement struck by container terminal operator Eurogate and Povek, to compensate them for time lost while waiting at the Limassol port late on Wednesday, the hauliers continue to refrain from work, prompting the head of their union Giorgos Charalambous to resign.

“The gate is open but hauliers are not entering the port,” Giorgos Pouros, Eurogate’s Limassol port manager said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
The agreement, which provides for a €50 compensation payable to every driver for every additional hour a haulier spends inside the port over two hours, disappointed a portion of the lorry drivers who expected a lower threshold.

“We were authorised to talk to the company,” Kyriacos Moustakas, an official of Povek, an umbrella organisation which represents smaller companies as well as professionals, said in an interview to state radio CyBC. “This was achieved. If some folks want to have their trucks (parked) at home while getting compensation, this cannot be done”.

Charalambous said in a telephone interview that he was no longer aware of what could follow the rejection of the agreement based on terms submitted to Eurogate by the union.

Transport minister Marios Demetriades, who oversaw the process of the Limassol port commercialisation over the past three years, said that the ministry continues to monitor the situation, including the implementation of measures announced by Eurogate to eliminate the delays at the container terminal.

“We have sent a stern letter to the company,” Demetriades told CyBC on Thursday. “We expect some concrete additional measures which they listed but we want to have this in writing. I expect that things will normalise following the agreement but let’s wait a while to see whether the agreement is kept, which was not a (a result of a) proposal of the company but of the professional drivers”.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: stelios@cyprus-mail.com

Related Posts

  • Guest

    Another triumph of privatisation.

  • Colin Evans

    Very clever hauliers… not. Cutting off their nose to spite their faces. Of one thing I am certain and that is, in the long term, the drivers/hauliers are going to lose this battle.

  • almostbroke

    Oh ! The ‘association of saboteurs ‘ are ‘at it ‘ again in another guise !

  • Monica

    I wish someone would pay me 50 euros an hour for staying at home !
    Instead of assisting the company to get the docks to work efficiently, all additional costs will eventually be passed on to the consumers ( the general public ).
    Don’t the drivers realise that they, and their families and friends ( if they have any ), are also members of the general public ?

    • Pc

      It’s a gross expense to cover all costs, not just salaries and overtime. Also petrol and the opportunity cost that when the truck is waiting, it cannot haul other cargo. Hauliers are paid per cargo shipped so loss of time means fewer shipments and lost revenue. €50 will roughly break them even

      • Monica

        Then why not work WITH the company to solve problems, instead of putting obstacles in the way for the new arrangements ?

  • Barry White

    The Drivers choose not to work. Why is this a problem?