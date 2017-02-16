Cyprus Business Mail
Thursday, 16th February, 2017
Odysseas Michaelides

Auditor says minister wrong to drop penalties in port contracts

By Stelios Orphanides

Auditor general Odysseas Michaelides said that Transport Minister Marios Demetriades largely ignored an advice of the Audit Office to include deterrent penalties and guarantees in the contracts for the commercialisation of the Limassol port, which may have averted the current chaos in the container business which threatens the economy.

Προεδρικό Μέγαρο//Presidential PalaceMichaelides, who was commenting on state radio CyBC on Thursday said that the minister’s decision came after the consultants hired by the ministry strongly insisted to avoid including such terms.

In September 2015, six months before the government signed the contracts with the three competition winners, the auditor’s agency sent a letter to the Ministry saying that after “taking into account that the Limassol port is the only commercial port of the Republic of Cyprus, and that the concessionaire is given a guarantee that no other port will be used (to handle) containers, we consider as necessary to introduce key performance indicators for commercial and passenger services and deterrent penalties in case of not meeting these indicators or other contractual obligations concerning minimum level of services and maintenance,” the auditor general said.

This would be in line with a similar approach adopted in the case of the agreement with Hermes Airports, he said.

The ministry responded in writing a month later arguing “that the points raised have been repeatedly discussed with the consultants at meetings chaired by the minister,” Michaelides, known for his no-nonsense approach, continued. “Even though we understand and to a great extent agree with these positions, still after strong insistence of the consultants, the minister gave instructions for a middle ground solution”.

The Cyprus Business Mail understand that Michaelides was referring to the London-based N M Rothschild & Sons Ltd.

Michaelides said that a review of the full text of the agreements with the winners of the competition for the Limassol port, which also include two consortiums led by Dubai Ports, one in charge of the general cargo and one in charge of the marine services, shows that the ministry took the proposals to include penalties, guarantees and indicators in the contracts “to some small extent” into account.

“Our agency cannot impose its views on anyone,” he said. “If the contracting authority insists that the hired consultants with global experience remunerated with some million euros insist that what we are saying are exaggerations, and a more relaxed approach should be adopted, our agency has no instrument to impose” its position.

If a concessionaire can reduce the quality of services and the only countermeasure the government can take is to threaten with the termination of the contract or to send letters pleading for cooperation, “it means that the provisions which were introduced were unsatisfactory,” he said.

After Akel, the main opposition party, blamed Demetriades for the chaos at the port and asked him to step down, Demetriades said on Thursday that he “would have no problem to assume his share of responsibility” adding that dealing with the problems at the port was his first priority.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: stelios@cyprus-mail.com

  • Barry White

    Great idea. Long overdue in the Title Deeds office as but one example where financial payments must be made to those waiting more than say 2 weeks for the issue of their Title Deed. € 50 per hour to each one waiting more than 2 weeks is about right. Any penalties can be deducted from the Civil Servants wage rise. Bring it on, Odysseas !!!

  • John Henry

    “threatens the economy.” Yes, all are interested when the booming powerhouse that is the Cyprus economy is under threat.

  • Cydee

    How frustrating for AG, he could see all this coming…

  • Philippos

    Bit rich for AKEL to whine: Katastrofias was telling very good advisors to get stuffed all the time because he knew best and then look what happened. The problem with “Ministers” is that most are amateurs and have no experience or understanding of commercial contracts or practices. They need to make time to look up from the trough once or twice in several whiles