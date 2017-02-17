Tourist arrivals up 29% in January on Russian boost, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Tourist arrivals rose in January 29 per cent to 62,611 compared with January 2016 mainly on a Russian bonanza, the statistical service said.

Arrivals from the UK, traditionally Cyprus’s largest market of incoming tourism, rose an annual 20 per cent in January to 17,404, while those from Russia, Cyprus’ second largest market, rose 158 per cent to 13,677, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday. The number of visitors from Greece, Israel and Germany rose 19 per cent, 55 per cent and 3.8 per cent to 8,460, 5,241 and 2,206 respectively.

In a separate statement, Cystat said that the numbers of Cyprus residents who travelled abroad rose last month 26 per cent to 108,981, Cystat said.