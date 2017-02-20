Limassol port closer to normality on Monday

By Stelios Orphanides

The situation at the Limassol port improved this morning after hauliers picked up 1,120 containers handled by Eurogate on Sunday, a Cyprus Ports Authority official said.

“Lorry drivers worked yesterday from six in the morning to six in the afternoon,” Panagiotis Agathocleous, deputy port master supervising operations at the commercialised port on behalf of the Cyprus Ports Authority said on Monday in a telephone interview.

The improved situation, made possible following the personal intervention of President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday who convinced lorry drivers to resume their work a day earlier than originally scheduled, led to “normality,” Agathocleous said. “Drivers are serviced”.

“At this time, there are shorter queues as drivers picked up cargo yesterday,” Kyriacos Moustakas, an official at Povek, the umbrella organisation representing the hauliers’ union, said on the phone earlier.

Moustakas who did not rule out again seeing long queues of lorries forming when the drivers return later on Monday to pick up more cargo, said he hoped that things would operate smoothly from now on.

On Saturday, Eurogate said the increased volume of containers accumulated as a result of the lorry drivers’ refusal to work after a combination of factors disrupted operations at the container terminal forced them spend long hours waiting to be serviced, could further hamper operations at the port.

Officials at Eurogate were not immediately available for comment. On Thursday, the company said that as a result of the delays in servicing hauliers, around 2,000 containers had been accumulated at the port.

Stakeholders agreed at a meeting on Saturday to provide Eurogate more space at the port currently managed by the Cyprus Ports Authority and general cargo operator Dubai Ports. Shipping agents and the customs agreed to simplify their procedures, while Eurogate will reinstate previous charges for the next 15 days unless the situation returns to normal earlier, and consult other stakeholders about new charges.

Eurogate also pledged to employ more straddle carriers and to give less priority during the day to servicing ships and do so during the night hours, while strike measures were banned for the next 30 days.

The Cyprus Ports Authority will give Eurogate an office in which it will operate a cash desk. In addition, stakeholders agreed to set up a coordinating body chaired by a transport ministry official which will meet on a weekly basis to evaluate progress.

Finally, Eurogate and hauliers agreed on Saturday to negotiate a compensation sum.