Industrial turnover up 7.2% in November, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The industrial turnover index rose an annual 7.2 per cent in November as the increased sales at home more than offset a drop in exports, the statistical service said.

In November, turnover generated by domestic sales rose 11 per cent while that from exports dropped 8.3 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

Turnover in manufacturing rose 3.8 per cent in November, as domestic sales rose 7.5 per cent and exports dropped 10 per cent compared to the respective month of 2015, Cystat said. Quarries saw their turnover rise 31 per cent on stronger sales at home, while turnover from electricity generation rose 29 per cent. Turnover of water supply and recycling companies rose 15 per cent.

In January to November, industrial turnover rose 1.1 per cent, Cystat said. Domestic sales rose 1.7 per cent while exports fell 2.2 per cent.