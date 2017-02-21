Turkish Cypriot trade with Turkey down 10% in 2016, Kibris says

By Tahsin Eroglu

The value of the Turkey’s bilateral trade with Cyprus’s occupied area dropped 10 per cent last year to $972m (€916m) compared to 2015 which is a six-year low, the Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris reported on Tuesday, citing the Turkish Statistical Institution (TUIK).

Turkish Cypriot exports to Turkey dropped last year 4.8 per cent to $64.5m, Kibris reported citing TUIK. The value of Turkish Cypriot imports from Turkey was $907m last year.

Last year’s bilateral trade deficit was $843m, Kibris reported.