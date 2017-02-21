Central Bank to inform, consult staff, ETYK on organisation restructuring

By Stelios Orphanides

The Central Bank of Cyprus said that its will inform and consult its staff and bank workers’ union ETYK on certain aspects of its February 18 board decision on the supervisory authority’s restructuring.

“The board’s agenda included the organisational restructuring and the roles and competences of the directorates and departments, the staffing needs, modernising career advancement of the staff and other issues included in the proposals of consultants,” the central bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The board also reviewed at the meeting, in which members of the bureau tasked with overseeing the restructuring participated, “the proposals of the consultants selected for this purpose via a competition as well as those of the Task Management Bureau,” the central bank said.