January harmonised inflation seen at 0.7%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The harmonised consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent in January compared to the respective month of 2016, the statistical service said.

The January increase was on higher energy prices which rose an annual 8.1 per cent and a 0.4 per cent rise in the prices of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco which more than offset a 0.6 per cent drop in the prices of non-energy industrial products, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Prices for services rose 0.3 per cent.

The harmonised consumer price index fell 0.8 per cent compared to December, Cystat said.