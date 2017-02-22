Regulator issues licence for first competitive power plant, investor says

By Stelios Orphanides

The Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) has issued the first licence to a power producer for the competitive market, a director of Easy Power (Cyprus) Ltd said.

The licence is for a 5.5 Megawatt photovoltaic plant in Potamia, a village south of Nicosia, Easy Power’s Pavlos Liassides said in an interview.

The licence issue was the first following the September ruling of the Administrative Court which ordered CERA to lift its unilateral freeze in reviewing applications filed by independent power producers and the parliament’s Friday approval of a transitional arrangement ahead of the implementation of the electricity competitive market, set for mid-2019.

The full implementation of competitive market rules will allow also households to buy power directly from private producers, other than the state-owned Electricity Authority of Cyprus.

CERA was not immediately available for comment.

The Cyprus Business Mail understands that CERA, which is currently reviewing applications filed by other independent producers that could lead to the operation of additional power plants with a production capacity of up to 100 Megawatts, is expected to announce their approval or rejection by this summer.

Liassides is also chairman of the Cyprus Free & Competitive Energy Market Business Association.