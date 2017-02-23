Georgiades rejects EU calls to raise taxes

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said the Cypriot economy needs no additional taxation to prevent it from overheating and needs instead further tax reductions, state broadcaster CyBC reported on Thursday.

The minister said the government was clamping down on tax evasion instead to increase revenues and singled out souvlaki shops, which in a single night may earn as much as a lawmaker in a month without even being registered with tax authorities, CyBC reported on its website.

The finance minister, who oversaw the successful completion of Cyprus’s bailout adjustment programme, was addressing lawmakers of the House watchdog committee.

He said the government already collected €1.3m in unpaid taxes as a result of the analysis of the Lagarde-list, a document leaked from the Swiss branch of HSBC Bank to French authorities while Christine Lagarde, the current managing director of the International Monetary Fund was finance minister.

The list contains information on tax dodgers from various countries, including Cyprus.

In relation to the country report issued on Wednesday by the European Commission on Cyprus’s progress in implementing reforms, Georgiades said in certain areas it was more optimistic than the Cypriot government, giving the fiscal deficit forecast for 2017 as an example, CyCB reported.

While the government expects a fiscal shortfall of 0.6 per cent of economic output, the European Commission forecasts a 0.2 per cent deficit. The European Commission said Cyprus continued to face excessive economic imbalances and did little to address them in certain cases.

The Commission criticised the delay in implementing fiscal structural reforms combined with the abolition of the property tax and the increase in spending to argue that Cyprus’s structural fiscal balance was a risk.