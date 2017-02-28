Cyprus Business Mail
Cyprus proved doomsayers wrong, minister says

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said Cyprus has proven wrong those who thought the island would never again be an attractive investment destination following the haircut on deposits and the real estate bust four years ago.

Speaking at the presentation of the Limassol Del Mar construction project, Georgiades said the government managed, through reforms in the banking sector, welfare, fiscal management, and tax administration, to restore confidence and conditions of stability, and regain the trust of global markets.

Harris Georgiades“The presentation of such a large and important development project constitutes yet another confirmation that amid difficulties and challenges, we have managed to create a new prospect for our country,” Georgiades said, according to the emailed transcript of his speech.
Limassol Del Mar is a joint project of the Paphos-based Leptos Group and the Limassol-based D. Zavos Group.

“And I want to warmly congratulate Pantelis Leptos and Michalis Zavos and their associates who have managed through the systematic effort to push this project forward,” the finance minister said.

According to the Del Mar website, the project will be constructed on a 34,000-square metre plot.

“By purchasing a residence at Limassol Del Mar you will have the opportunity to obtain EU citizenship with a Cyprus passport,” the project’s official website says. “Based on the scheme for the naturalisation of investors in Cyprus, citizenship has countless benefits.”

By January 23, the project found buyers for more than 50 per cent of its “phase I,” the website said.

Georgiades said that he would not hesitate to say that thanks to this type of “entrepreneurial efforts” Cyprus has managed to exit the recession and assured that the government remained committed to maintain zero fiscal deficits.

“It was common sense policies that made significant tax relief and incentives possible, such as abolishing property tax, the reduction of transfer fees by 50 per cent, tax breaks on new capital, and of course the abolition of the levy on salaries,” the minister said.

  • Jay Bee

    I fear Haris has also fallen under the spell of ‘electionitis’, just like our ersatz President…..never too early to get into gear eh?

    So, time to get the popcorn on and sit back to watch the colourful political shenanigans….

  • dave

    So, flogging CY-EU passports is ‘healthy’ Investment ‘?

    Economics of the bordello. Difficult to sink much lower

    • Philippos

      No, it is not difficult to sink much lower because it is debasing the Cypriot Nationality and Citizenship by admitting people who either only have money, and lets not look too closely about how they got it and who probably have no ethnic, religious or cultural association with us. When you only have a 700,000 population, that’s serious. I guess that these guys can vote in elections too, so it is at the same time bribery and undemocratic favoritism

    • Neroli

      They would sell their own grandmothers if the price was right

  • Richard the First

    Unsold and uncompleted houses on our small development have had their prices increased so that any buyer will qualify for residency. It’s about a €50-60,000 increase – but the little nutter still will not sell any.

    • Philippos

      Pathetic, isn’t it? Anyway advertise yours at this new higher price and then agree a cash return to your Buyer of a share of the overage, that would seriously upset the ” Little Nutter”. Tell me, has he got a distended gut and a smart briefcase?

  • Neroli

    If it wasn’t for the offer of EU citizenship they certainly wouldn’t be sinking their money in Cyprus!