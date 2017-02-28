Number of ships delivering cargo to north down 2.6% in 2016

By Tahsin Eroglu

The number of ships that docked at seaports in the Turkish-held part of Cyprus fell last year 2.6 per cent to 1,887, Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris reported on Monday.

The ships, which included tankers, freighter, passenger ships, military vessels, submarines and trawls, brought a total of 2.1m tonnes of cargo to Cyprus, Kibris reported. In addition, a total of 1,875 ships picked up 202,000 tonnes of cargo from the northern part of the island.

About 1.9 million tonnes of cargo arrived at the Famagusta port, which also handled 80,891 tonnes of exported cargo, Kibris reported. The second busiest port was Kyrenia.