Cyprus Business Mail
Wednesday, 1st March, 2017
You are at:»»Government sells €100m in 13-weeks t-bills at -0.4%
money

Government sells €100m in 13-weeks t-bills at -0.4%

0
By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

The government sold a total of €100m in 13-weeks treasury bills on Tuesday with yields reaching -0.4 per cent, a new all-time low as the downward trend continues, the Public Debt Management Office said.

Total subscriptions amounted to €313m, which included a total of €208m in competitive bids, the PDMO said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

It is the second time that the government sold this type of security at a negative yield. The previous time the government issued 13-weeks treasury bills, it was on January 30, when it again sold €100m of treasury bills at an average yield of -0.1 per cent.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: stelios@cyprus-mail.com

Related Posts