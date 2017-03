By Stelios Orphanides

Total tourist revenue rose last year 12 per cent to below €2.4bn compared to 2015, the statistical service said.

In December, tourism revenue fell an annual 3.2 per cent to €50.9m, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Tourist arrivals rose 20 per cent last year to 2,659,405 and 12 per cent in December to 87,927, according to Cystat.

Tourism accounts for roughly a quarter of the Cypriot economy, directly or indirectly.