February inflation rises to 1.7%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The consumer price index rose to 1.7 per cent in February, the highest inflation rate since January 2013, mainly on more expensive energy prices, the statistical service said.

In January to February, consumer prices rose on average 1.1 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The January inflation rate was 0.5 per cent.

Electricity prices and fuel rose an annual 17 per cent and 16 per cent respectively in February, Cystat said. Prices of agricultural products rose 8.6 per cent less while services became 0.3 per cent less affordable. Prices for other industrial products, excluding fuel, fell 0.7 per cent in the first month of the year.