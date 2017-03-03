Unemployed figure drops 7.9% to 42,326, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of registered unemployed fell in February 7.9 per cent to 42,326 compared to the respective month of 2016 and by 513 in a month, the statistical service said.

The number of job seekers registered at the district employment offices fell last month an annual 8.3 per cent to a seasonally adjusted 37,220 and by 481 in a month, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The drop in the number of unemployed was mainly on an annual reduction in the construction sector by 1,251 persons, public administration by 951, manufacturing by 581, trade by 545, transport by 337, education by 159 and newcomers by 112, Cystat said.