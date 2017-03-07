Government posts fiscal surplus of €171.7m in January

By Stelios Orphanides

The government generated a fiscal surplus of €171.7m in January, compared to a fiscal surplus of €101.8m in the respective month of 2016 on a cash basis, the finance ministry said.

The increased surplus in January was on a 16 per cent rise in revenue to €613.2m or by €84m compared to the respective month of 2016, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Monday. Total expenditure rose 1.6 per cent to €447.2m or by €7m.

The increase in revenue in January was mainly on a €42m increase in indirect tax revenue to €243.6m, including €22m in value added taxes to €136.5m, the ministry said. While direct taxes rose by a mere €7m to €212.9m, social security contributions rose by €27m to €114.6m reflecting improved labour market conditions. Non-tax revenue rose by €6m to €39.6m and grants by €2m to €2.5m.

In January, the increase in expenditure was mainly on a €8m increase in current transfers to €124.6m compared to January 2016, a €4m in higher interest payments to €16.5m and a €2m rise in pensions to €44.4m.

Wages and salaries rose in January by €1m compared to a year before to €128.3m, the finance ministry said. Capital expenditure rose by €2m to €3.6m while the drop of social security payments by €10m to 112.1m and of subsidies by €2m to €0.7m partly offset the increase. The government also spent €1m in non-allocated expenses last January.

The primary balance which is the difference of revenue and spending excluding net interest payments rose to €189.2 in January from €114.7m in the respective month of 2016, the ministry said.