February harmonised inflation seen at 1.4%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The harmonised consumer price index rose 1.4 per cent year-on-year in February and 0.1 per cent compared to January, the statistical service said.

In January to February, the harmonised consumer price index rose 1 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

In February, prices for energy products rose an annual 15 per cent, Cystat said.

Prices for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose 0.7 per cent, while those of industrial products, other than energy, and services rose 0.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

The harmonised inflation in January was 0.7 per cent.