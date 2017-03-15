Number of government workers up 1.1 per cent in 2016, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of workers in the general government and state-controlled corporations rose 1 per cent in 2016 to 64,549 after a general hire freeze was phased out, the statistical service said.

The increase took place mainly in the fourth quarter in which the total number of workers employed by the government and state-controlled companies rose an annual 3.2 per cent to 66,560, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. In the third quarter, the number of workers dropped 0.3 per cent while in the first and second quarters, it rose 0.2 and 0.6 per cent respectively.

The increase in employment in the wider public sector last year was a 1.1 per cent increase of the number of workers in the central government to an average of 54,292, Cystat said. The number of workers in the central government – excluding workers of non-for-profit governmental organisations whose number rose 0.9 per cent to 5,662 – rose 1.3 per cent to 48,630.

The number of employees at the local administration dropped 0.1 per cent last year to 4,264 on average while that of workers at state-controlled corporations fell 0.9 per cent to 5,993, Cystat said.