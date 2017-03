By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s economy expanded 2.8 per cent in 2016, after growing 1.7 per cent in 2015, the statistical service said.

The nominal gross domestic product rose 1.5 per cent last year, to €17.9bn, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

As the population grew last year, to 853,100 from 847,700 the year before, per capita income dropped 2.4 per cent in 2016, to €20,233.70, after rising 4.5 per cent, to 20,732.20 in 2015, Cystat said.