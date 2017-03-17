Tourist arrivals up 25% in February, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Tourist arrivals rose 25 per cent in February to 65,998 compared to the respective month of 2016, with all major markets performing strongly, the statistical service said.

The increase in tourist arrivals last month was mainly on the almost doubling of arrivals from Russia to 14,441, Cyprus’s second largest market of incoming tourism, compared to 7,358 in February 2016 and 3,659 in February 2015, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday. Arrivals from the UK, traditionally Cyprus’s most significant source of visitors, rose 24 per cent to 27,528.

The number of tourist arrivals from Greece and Israel rose to 10,828 and 5,595 last month which in both cases is 24 per cent more compared to the respective month of 2016, Cystat said. The number of German tourists dropped 5.1 per cent to 3,115.

In the first two months of 2017, the number of tourist arrivals rose 26 per cent to 144,820, Cystat said.

In a separate statement, Cystat said that the number of Cypriots who travelled abroad last month rose an annual 20 per cent to 92,862.