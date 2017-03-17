Cabinet approves deals with ExxonMobil, Qatar, Eni & Total (Update-1)

(Adds more comment in fifth paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The council of ministers approved on Friday the contracts with the winners of the third oil and gas round for blocks 6, 8 and 10 in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), energy minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said.

Lakkotrypis who was talking to reporters following the cabinet meeting said that he was given the authorisation to sign the agreements.

“The signing will take place on April 5-6 and details will follow shortly,” he said according to a statement emailed by the Press and Information Office on Friday.

US energy giant ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum filed the winning bid for block 10 and Italy’s Eni and France’s Total for block 6. Eni also won block 8.

“Today, we had the opportunity to present more technical, financial and legal details that emerged from this negotiation to the cabinet,” Lakkotrypis said adding that the government will receive a total of €103.5m in signatory bonus. The minister did not disclose how this amount is broken down among the bidders.

Cyprus announced its third oil and gas round a year ago, after the discovery of Zohr, a mammoth gas finding off the coast of Egypt, reinvigorated interest in the eastern Mediterranean. On Tuesday, Luca Bertelli, chief exploration officer of Eni which made the discovery in September 2015, did not rule out the existence of a similar gas field in Cyprus’s EEZ.

Lakkotrypis said that he warned of excessive expectations which can only be confirmed by a drilling. The fact that energy giants are ready to invest and risk in Cyprus “means a lot” with respect to both prospects and expectations in Cyprus and the region, he added.

The energy minister added that Eni, which has together with South Korea’s KoGas the exploration licence for blocks 2, 3 and 9, plans two more drillings beside that in block 11 for which it shares the licence with Total. Lakkotrypis added that no decision has been taken with respect to the blocks in which Eni will drill for hydrocarbons.

“Seismic data will show this in more detail,” he said. “Our intention is to have a drilling in block 11 and two more drillings begin before year’s end”.

ExxonMobil which leads the consortium with Qatar Petroleum, is the second US energy company involved in hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus. In 2011, the Houston-based Noble Energy announced the discovery of Aphrodite in block 12, a field containing up to 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The successful conclusion of talks with the ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum, further strengthens Cyprus’s access to the administration of US president Donald Trump, after the latter appointed the former ExxonMobil top executive Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. The former Bank of Cyprus vice-chairman Wilbur Ross is Trump’s secretary of commerce.