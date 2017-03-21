Proposal to partially privatise Cyta likely to be ineffective, economist says

By Stelios Orphanides

The government’s plan for partial privatisation of state-telecom company Cyta, is unlikely to prevent it from further losing ground to competitors, an economist said.

“These are not serious reform efforts,” economist Michalis Florentiades said in a telephone interview on Tuesday, hours after Finance Minister Harris Georgiades revealed aspects of the government’s plan to privatise the telecom. “They simply want to demonstrate that they are doing something amid criticism that they are not privatising, which will cost nothing in terms of popularity”.

“The true test will be to find a good investor willing to put millions in a company which is playing defence and no longer grows,” Florentiades, the chief economist at the online financial service provider XM.com, said. “The question is whether private investors would be willing to bring know-how to a company that they cannot effectively control.”

Georgiades said on Tuesday that the government, which a year ago abandoned its plan to fully privatise Cyta when opposition parties said they would reject the bill, is now proposing to sell a minority stake to a private investor who will be in charge of management.

Unlike the previous plan, workers will now retain their current status and will not be transferred to other government departments or services, while future recruitment will be done on similar terms as in the private sector.

On Friday, Standard & Poor’s raised Cyprus’s sovereign credit rating a notch to BB+ citing the better than expected performance of the economy and public finances. The rating company also placed Cyprus’s outlook on stable citing the stalled reform process, which means that the rating is unlikely to change, partly on “risks of weaker reform delivery ahead of next year’s presidential elections”.

The state will maintain its majority stake in Cyta in perpetuity and the situation can only change “by passing a law,” the finance minister said.

The government’s proposal provides for the setup of a limited liability company which will initially belong to the state, according to Georgiades. “At a later stage, and after this first step is approved” the terms of the private strategic investor’s involvement will be examined, in an attempt to preserve Cyta’s value and prospects, he added.

On Monday, the Cyprus News Agency reported that the government proposal, subject to parliamentary approval, includes a clause allowing the government-appointed board members to overrule a decision taken by the majority of the board of directors. In the case of decisions taken by a majority at annual general meetings, the state will also have to give its consent. The provisions apply to issues related to today’s Cyta staff.

Following the liberalisation of telecommunications after Cyprus became a member of the European Union in 2004, Cyta saw its market share in landline connections shrink to 75 per cent by December last year, in broadband connections to 59 per cent, and to 58 per cent in the mobile phone market.

According to the latest data from the telecommunications regulator, only 8 per cent of new broadband subscribers opt for Cyta.

While Georgiades said that the government’s adjusted plans are closer to the positions of opposition parties, communist party Akel, which generally opposes privatisations and economic reforms, criticised the proposed bill.

While other political parties generally reject privatisations, they hinted that they could agree in attracting a private investor.

“It looks like the government did not get a lesson from the chaos caused by the privatisation of the Limassol port’s operations and the huge problems caused to the Cypriot economy,” Harris Polycarpou, a member of the party’s central committee said in an emailed statement, adding that the government “insists dogmatically on the same unproductive policies”.

The privatisation of Cyta and the commercialisation of the port’s operations -which resulted in a brief chaos partly on acts of sabotage by affected workers- were part of Cyprus’s bailout terms, agreed with international creditors four years ago. Revenue from privatisations, initially estimated at €1.4bn, was supposed to help reduce government debt of €19bn, or 106 per cent of economic output at the end of 2016.

President Nicos Anastasiades pledged, before his election in February 2013, that he would not privatise state-owned companies. His predecessor, the communist Demetris Christofias, agreed to ditch his resistance to privatisations in November 2012 and include them in a draft memorandum of understanding prepared by international lenders.

Georgiades said in February 2015 that it regarded the privatisation programme not as a “cash-raising raising exercise but primarily as a reform” that would boost Cyprus’s competitiveness.

“Akel stresses again the need to modernise state-owned corporations, to protect public property and interest,” Polycarpou said.

The party dismissed the argument that Cyta is losing market share, arguing that it remained the most profitable state-owned enterprise.

Cyta, whose workers enjoy similar salaries and other benefits to those of civil servants, which dwarf those of workers in the private sector, generated a profit of €58.9m after tax in 2015, compared to a net profit of €47.6m in 2014.

Should the government succeed with its plan to establish a private company with a minority private investor, the setup will be similar to that of Cyprus Airways, the state-owned and subsidy-addicted airline which closed in January 2015 after it ran out of money. Private investors held roughly one-third of the Cyprus Airways stock.