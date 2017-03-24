Government deposits at CBC drop to €1.1bn in February

By Stelios Orphanides

The government’s deposits at the Central Bank of Cyprus fell by €60.9m in a month to €1.1bn in February, the central bank said.

Following the full repayment of Bank of Cyprus’s emergency liquidity last month, the value of “other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro” in the central bank’s balance sheet which includes emergency funding extended to banks was €5,000, the supervisory authority said on its website.

In January, the government also held €945.9m deposited on accounts at commercial banks.