Economy hires builders & hotel workers

By Stelios Orphanides

Last year, the economy created 9,130 new jobs on average and absorbed, also on average, 7,823 jobless, an analysis of Cystat’s labour force survey shows.

More than half of the net gain in jobs is attributable to a new construction boom, which generated a total of 5,074 new jobs last year and employed a total of 25,275 new workers, the data show.

Also, the hospitality industry, benefiting from the record tourist arrival numbers last year, increased the number of workers in hotels and restaurants by 3,901 to an average of 29,291, the data show. The financial and insurance sector was the third larger job creator last year, adding 2,242 new jobs to the economy, raising the total number of its workers to 17,351.

Last year, in which the economy expanded 2.8 per cent after growing 1.7 per cent in 2015, the average unemployment rate fell from 14.9 per cent in 2015 to 13 per cent, which was the lowest in four years. On average, the number of workers last year was on average 367,332 while that of those out of a job was 54,935.

Transport and storage, public administration and defence and real estate management, also created more than 1,000 new jobs last year, the Cystat data show.

On the other hand, the largest drop in jobs was in the category of household activity with the number of the people employed plunging by 5,948 to an average of 18,050, which is the lowest in seven years, the data show. In manufacturing and in the primary sector which includes agriculture, forestry and fishing, employment levels dropped by 1,615 and 1,093 to 27,898 and 14,311 respectively.

The drop in the number of unemployed last year was mainly among newcomers whose number dropped by 2,842 to 8,706, the labour force survey shows. The number of unemployed workers in manufacturing also dropped by 1,969 to an average of 2,950, which combined with the job reduction in that sector indicates that a large number of unemployed factory workers got a job in other areas.

The number of unemployed construction workers dropped by 1,595 last year to an average of 8,036, in line with job creation in that sector, the data show. The number of unemployed workers in education dropped by 941 to 2,044.

Finally, the sole area with a significant increase in the number of unemployed was the hospitality sector, the data show. The average number of unemployed workers at hotels and restaurants rose by 931 last year to 9,233 on average. By taking into account the increase in employment levels in the hospitality industry, the increase of the unemployed may reflect the effects of seasonality on employment.