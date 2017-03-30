Renegotiation with UK on tax and labour issues necessary after Brexit

By Stelios Orphanides

The Republic of Cyprus and the UK will have to renegotiate aspects concerning every-day life in the British Bases governed by Protocol 3 of Cyprus EU accession treaty after British prime minister Theresa May filed an application for a divorce, a former diplomat said.

There are two issues governed by Protocol 3 that Cyprus and the UK will have to renegotiate, which include the status of citizens living and working in the British bases and matters related to the implementation of the Customs Union, taxation and agriculture, Erato Kazakou Markoullis, a former career diplomat who served as foreign minister from 2007 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2013, said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

While “provisions in the Treaty of Establishment will certainly remain unchanged,” the Cypriot government will have to assert that the current status Cypriots living in the bases, such as the inhabitants of Akrotiri, also remains unchanged, she said.

“We cannot place borders between the bases and the Republic of Cyprus and we have to protect our citizens living there,” she continued. “I understand that during the negotiations, the Republic of Cyprus will take an active part concerning Protocol 3”.

The Treaty of Establishment, which bars the UK from creating customs posts and other frontier barriers, and allows a wide range of economic activity such as agriculture, customs and taxation to be administered by the Republic of Cyprus, exempts supplies to British military forces and associated personnel from taxes and duties. Protocol 3 also provides for the implementation of the EU Treaty on agriculture in the area of the bases.

The protocol also provides that the UK is responsible for the application of EU policy in the areas of customs, indirect taxation and common commercial policy with respect to goods entering the bases’ soil through ports and airports of the bases, and treats the area of the bases as “customs territory of the Community”.

According to the protocol, residents and workers in the bases’ territory, subject to Cypriot social security legislation, are treated “as if they were resident or employed in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus”.

A 2013 agreement negotiated between Cyprus and the UK, which lifted restrictions regarding the development of locally-owned properties, will remain in force as it is a bilateral agreement, the former foreign minister said, adding that arrangements concerning living and working conditions and pensions of those who live and work in the bases, have to be secured with a new agreement following Brexit.

The status of Britons in the bases regarding the way they are taxed will not change, after Brexit, Markoullis said.

The 1960 Treaty of Establishment, creating the Republic of Cyprus, allocated two sovereign areas along Cyprus’ southern coast, totaling 99 square kilometres, to the United Kingdom as military bases.