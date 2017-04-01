EU Commission says Cyprus’s “hard-earned achievements” at risk

By Stelios Orphanides

The European Commission said that while structural reforms carried out in recent years have helped Cyprus exit recession, the “weakened” reform momentum undermines the economy’s future growth prospects as pressure to increase sending rises and the reduction of bad loans remains slow.

“It is crucial to safeguard and build upon these hard-earned achievements,” the European Commission said in a statement on its website on Friday night, a year after Cyprus completed its adjustment programme. “The increased expenditure pressure should be resisted, allowing for the creation of fiscal space for growth-enhancing public spending”.

The statement came hours after a delegation of European Commission technocrats completed its second post programme surveillance mission in liaison with the European Central Bank (ECB) and in coordination with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The delegation of the former troika was accompanied by officials of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) which financed the Cypriot bailout with €6.2bn over 2013 to 2016.

“The mission encouraged the authorities and other key stakeholders to renew their efforts to improve Cyprus’s growth potential and attract more productivity-enhancing investment,” the statement said in reference also to the rejection by parliamentary fractions of the plan to privatise state-owned companies such as the Cypriot telecom Cyta. “To further improve the business environment and attract more investment, progress needs to be made in several essential areas, most notably the modernisation of the justice system, including by establishing a commercial court. Other priorities include a more forceful implementation of the government’s action plan for growth, the reform of the electricity market, and the creation of a sustainable and efficient title deeds issuance and transfer system”.

The Cypriot economy which expanded last year 2.8 per cent allowing a drop in the unemployment rate to 13 per cent from 14.1 per cent in 2015, is expected to grow “close to 2.5 per cent” this year, the Commission said. “However, limited productivity-enhancing investment, insufficient structural reforms, and the persistently high level of private debt continue to weigh on growth prospects.

As the abolition of the immovable property tax last summer resulted into a decline of the primary surplus target exacerbating the “significant” medium-term fiscal risks as the reduction of public debt, of 106.1 per cent of economic output, has not yet been firmly anchored, the Commission continued. “The authorities should ensure the compliance with the provisions under the preventive arm of the Stability and Growth Pact”.

The Commission also said that the government which faces re-election in February and agreed to upgrade pay-scales for medical staffers at public hospitals to match their academic qualifications, should “better prioritise public expenditure” and ensure via a fiscal impact analysis that the introduction of the national healthcare scheme, an ambitious overhaul of the healthcare sector, lies within existing fiscal space. Three months after the parliament rejected a bundle of bills aiming at reforming the public sector’s human resources management, the Commission also advised in favour of introducing a permanent mechanism that will ensure wage moderation.

While the drop in non-performing loans has been “important” the progress was “uneven,” the Commission said adding that “more forceful” restructuring efforts are necessary to speed up their further reduction following the modernisation of the legal framework on foreclosures and restructurings. “Moreover, the prevalence of restructurings of already restructured loans suggests that the quality of restructuring solutions needs to be further enhanced”.