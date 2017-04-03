Finance minister dismisses EU Commission budget criticism

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance minister Harris Georgiades dismissed the European Commission’s criticism that the 2017 government budget moved in the direction of reducing the government’s primary surplus, state broadcaster CyBC reported on Monday.

Brussels, which sent a delegation to Cyprus last week as part of its post-programme surveillance, acknowledges Cyprus’s leaps in stabilising its economy and want Cyprus to resist relaxation, state broadcaster CyBC reported on its website citing Georgiades.

The finance minister said Cyprus generated the highest primary surplus in Europe in the past two years and asked citizens to monitor the government’s budget policy adding that it will not repeat mistakes of the past, CyBC reported.