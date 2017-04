By Stelios Orphanides

Revenue from tourism rose 22 per cent year-on-year, in January to €35.4m, the statistical service said.

The increase in revenue was on a 29 per cent increase in arrivals in January, which offset a decrease in the duration of visitors’ average length of stay by half a day, to 9.4 days, combined with an average drop in spending per day per capita of 0.2 per cent to €60.16, Cystat said on its website on Monday.