February jobless rate drops to 12.9%, Eurostat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The unemployment rate in Cyprus dropped to 12.9 per cent in February, from a downward revised 13.1 per cent in January and 13.4 per cent in February last year, the European Union’s statistical office said.

Still, Cyprus had the third-highest unemployment rate after Greece and Spain with 23.1 per cent and 18 per cent respectively, Eurostat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The number of unemployed in Cyprus in February was 56,000, Eurostat said. The unemployment rate among men was 11.7 per cent and among women 14.2 per cent. In December, for which the most recent figure on the youth unemployment was made available, the rate was 30.5 per cent.

On March 2, Eurostat had reported that the unemployment rate in January was 14.1 per cent with the number of people without a job estimated at 61,000.