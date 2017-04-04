Farmers want to regain control of bailed out Co-op

By Stelios Orphanides

Cypriot farmers’ unions want to regain ownership of the bailed out Cooperative Central Bank (CCB) including subsidiaries they mismanaged in the past as the government prepares to hand out its shares ahead of a planned listing.

The Co-op, in which political parties traditionally enjoyed strong influence and into which the government injected almost €1.7bn in the past three years to help it remain solvent “was the creation of the farmers’ movement,” secretary general of farmers’ union PEK Michalis Lytras said in an interview on state radio CyBC on Tuesday, ahead of a protest gathering outside the CCB’s headquarters. “It serves not only farmers but also the entire population”.

The listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), which provides for a gradual dilution of the government’s 99 per cent stake to 25 per cent with subsequent capital increases over the next three years, risks bringing the CCB, “the only Cypriot bank in Cyprus”, into the hands of foreign owners, Lytras continued in an apparent reference to the current ownership status of Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic Bank which dramatically changed following the 2013 banking crisis.

“There is a risk of foreign funds, even from Turkey, buying the Co-op’s shares, resulting in the Cypriot economy being controlled by foreign hands and not the Cypriots who established the Co-op, with all the consequences implied,” Lytras said.

Turkey, which occupies the northern part of Cyprus since 1974, 30 years ago imposed an embargo on Cypriot shipping.

Finance minister Harris Georgiades said that the government was considering handing out shares of the Co-op, whose market share in deposits is about 25 per cent, to various social groups, including to those who lost money in the banking crisis, Co-op customers and workers and others. The minister said on Tuesday that the government would announce its decision when it is ready in accordance to the regulations of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

In February, Dionysis Dionysiou, a finance ministry official said that the chances of the old shareholders regaining control of the bank were slim. For the older shareholders to re-acquire the bank they would have to use the bank’s profit in excess of a 10 per cent dividend on the government’s investment.

The Co-op, which is expected to post its 2016 earnings later this month, generated a loss of €122.7m in 2015. In September 59.8 per cent of its loans were booked non-performing.

“The Co-op was established to help people get rid of usury and while it today still exists in theory (to serve this purpose), in reality, it has changed,” Lytras continued. “It has (now) become a bank like all others”.

Lytras said that the farmers’ organisations reject the disposal of some of subsidiaries of the CCB and insist on regaining their ownership.

Yiannos Stavrinides, the Co-op’s head of strategy and communication said that while the CCB was willing to sell the companies to the farmers he urged them to engage in talks in order to reach an agreement while the government is the bank’s only major shareholder.

“It is in the interest of farmers’ unions to reach an agreement on this issue to avoid complicating the matter with the listing of the Co-op on the CSE,” he said.

Stavrinides also attempted to sooth the farmers’ concerns with respect to the nationality of the future owners of the Co-op.

“There is a government policy framework prescribing that the majority (of the shares) will remain property of the Cypriot people,” he said.