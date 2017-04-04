Limassol port stackers to vote on improved proposal from Dubai Ports

By Stelios Orphanides

Dubai Ports, which is in charge of the general cargo business at the Limassol port, submitted a new proposal on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the labour dispute which threatened to disrupt trade anew, a source said.

The members of SEK and PEO unions, whose task at the port is to help load and unload docked vessels and are called stackers, will vote on Wednesday on whether they will accept the “considerably improved” proposal tabled at Tuesday’s meeting at the Ministry of Transport, a source who participated in the meeting said.

“The proposal has both positive elements and provisions causing concern,” the source said on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the matter ahead of tomorrow’s vote. “The proposal is in the same wavelength as Dubai Ports previous proposal, but it is considerably improved”.

Stackers members of SEK and PEO decided on Friday to stop servicing ships receiving onshore services from Dubai Ports, one of last year’s winners of the competition for the commercialisation of the Limassol port’s business. Stackers, who are in charge of providing services on the vessels, are coveting also the onshore business.

A spokesperson of Dubai Ports said on Monday that the company had proposed to share the onshore business on a “50-50 basis”, an activity carried out previously by a different group of workers which the government compensated ahead of the port’s privatisation. The members of SEK and PEO rejected the proposal at a meeting on Friday and voted in favour of taking measures against the company.