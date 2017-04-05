Number of registered unemployed drops 8.6% in March

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of registered unemployed dropped in March 8.6 per cent or by 3,695 compared to the respective month of 2016 to 39,088 and by 3,328 compared to the month before, the statistical service said.

Last month, the number of registered unemployed dropped a seasonally adjusted 8.5 per cent or by 3,391 to 36,420 compared to March 2016 and by 648 compared to February, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The drop in unemployment in March was mainly on a reduction by 1,325 in the public administration in a year, by 1,223 in construction, by 597 in manufacturing, and 411 in trade, Cystat said. The number of unemployed in the financial sector rose by 430.