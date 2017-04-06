House Watchdog Committee cancels debate on FBME after AG, CBC intervene

By Stelios Orphanides

Lawmakers of the parliamentary watchdog committee decided on Thursday to cancel a debate scheduled for today on FBME Bank, following a joint intervention by Attorney General Costas Clerides and Central Bank Governor Chrystalla Georghadji.

“The members of the committee voted in favour of postponing the debate,” DISY lawmaker Andreas Kyprianou said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

The decision not to debate FBME, a year after the Central Bank of Cyprus triggered the deposits guarantee scheme as the ruling of the Nicosia court is expected on whether it will allow the appointment of a liquidator at the Cyprus branch of the Tanzanian lender, came following a request by Attorney General (AG) Costas Clerides and Central Bank of Cyprus governor Chrystalla Georghadji.

Clerides and Georghadji said the debate could put other pending court cases at risk, daily Politis reported on Thursday.

Kyprianou said that the three deputies of Disy, the ruling party, and the two members of opposition party Akel, voted in favour of postponing the debate, while four deputies-members of Diko, Citizens’ Alliance, Greens and the far-right Elam, voted against.

“I am forced to once more say that in my view, debating this topic at this time is unwise, because it could potentially jeopardise cases pending at Cypriot courts and at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce,” Clerides was quoted by Politis as telling lawmakers in a letter.

The owners of FBME, which the US Finance Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) described as of “primary money laundering concern,” have resorted to arbitration court seeking €500m in damages from the government Cyprus. The bank had its licence for its Cyprus branch revoked in December 2015 and was fined €1.2m by the Central Bank of Cyprus for failing to comply with the provisions of anti-money laundering legislation.

FinCEN barred US banks from opening and maintaining correspondent accounts with FBME in July 2014, prompting the central bank to place the bank under administration and later under resolution.

In her letter to the lawmakers, Georghadji said that “the Central Bank is facing many cases at the Administrative Court disputing the validity of decisions of the Resolution Authority, as well as of the Central Bank of Cyprus in relation to measures taken until today at FBME,” Politis reported.