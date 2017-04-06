March inflation rate rises to 1.9%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Consumer prices rose an annual 1.9 per cent in March, the highest rate since September 2012 on more increased prices for electricity and fuel, after rising 1.6 per cent in February and 0.6 per cent in January, the statistical service said.

Compared with February, consumer prices rose 0.9 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Last month, prices for electricity rose 27 per cent compared to March 2016, while those for fuel and agricultural products rose 16 per cent and 11 per cent respectively, Cystat said. Prices for services rose a marginal 0.1 per cent, while water prices remained unchanged. Non-fuel industrial products became 0.7 per cent more affordable.

In January to March, consumer prices rose 1.4 per cent compared to the respective quarter, Cystat said.