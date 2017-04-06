Nicholas Pavlidis appointed at BoC’s shipping finance department

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus said Thursday it appointed Nicholas Pavlidis, a former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) senior manager, as head of its newly established shipping finance department.

Pavlidis, whose appointment comes some 50 days after the bank’s top executive, John Hourican, announced its intention of engaging in shipping finance, will be reporting to Louis Pochanis, director of international bank, wealth and markets, BoC said in an emailed statement.

“Pavlides is a member of the Institute of Chartered Ship brokers and holds a master’s degree in shipping, trade & finance from Cass Business School, City University and a master’s degree in spacecraft technology & satellite communications from University College London,” BoC said. “He also holds a bachelor’s degree in laser physics from the University of Essex”.

Before joining RBS, the lender Hourican managed until four years ago, Pavlidis worked at Scotiabank in London as director of transportation finance from 2000 to 2003 and associate director transportation finance from 1994 to 1998.

On February 20, Hourican told delegates at an event in Limassol, that the decision to engage in shipping finance was made possible after he could overcome his “careerlong negative bias” from his time at RBC.

Cyprus’s largest lender which last year generated an after-tax profit of €64m and is still struggling with a mountain of non-performing loans making up more than half of its loan portfolio, plans to serve the Cypriot and Greek shipping community through careful customer and asset selection, Hourican had said.