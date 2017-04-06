Company registrations up 8.9% in March

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of company registrations rose 8.9 per cent in March, to 1,315, compared to the respective month of 2016, the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver said.

In the first quarter of 2017, the number of company registrations, an indicator of the performance of the business services sector, rose 2.8 per cent, compared to the respective period of 2016, the department said in an emailed statement.

Applications for names rose an annual 9.3 per cent in March and 0.3 per cent in the first quarter, to 2,611 and 6,817 respectively, the department said.

The number of certified documents issued rose 17 per cent last month and 7.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, to 31,811 and 82,620 respectively.

The submission of other documents rose 8.1 per cent in March, to 12,535, and 3.9 per cent to 33,696