Building permits up 28% in January, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Building permits rose in January 28 per cent in terms of construction area to 88,423 square metres and 49 per cent in terms of value to €108.4 compared to the respective month of last year, the statistical service said.

In January, the construction area of projects which received a building permit in the first month of the year, rose an annual 29 per cent to 74,895 square metres and 44 per cent in terms of value to €76.5m, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The construction area of commercial projects which secured a building permit rose 25 per cent in January to 12,919 square metres while the value rose 77 per cent to €18.6m compared to the respective month of 2016, Cystat said.