Services, construction lift April economic sentiment

By Stelios Orphanides

The University of Cyprus said that the economic sentiment in Cyprus indicator rose in April by 1.3 points to 116.1 matching the January 15-year as confidence in services and construction increased.

The increase in business confidence in services in April was on more favourable evaluation of the interviewed companies about their financial situation and demand over the past three months, the university’s Economic Research Centre (ERC) said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The improved sentiment in construction was on more optimistic evaluations about employment level plans and less unfavourable with respect to their current order book.

Interviews with retail trade companies showed a marginal increase in confidence this month as their improved expectations about future sales was almost offset by a worsening evaluation of current sales and inventories, the ERC said. The deterioration of business confidence in industry dropped on more negative evaluations of current orders and a downwards revision of production levels expected over the next three months.

Consumer confidence dropped this month as interviewed households said they were willing to save less and were more reserved in their expectations regarding a drop of the unemployment rate, the ERC said.