Deposits rise to €49.6bn as loans rise to €55bn, central bank says

By Stelios Orphanides

Deposits in the Cypriot banking system rose by €332.1m monthly in March to €49.6bn, the highest since July 2013, as loans rose by €132.8m to €55bn, the Central Bank of Cyprus said.

The amount deposited at banks in Cyprus rose an annual 7.1 per cent in March while loans fell 5.1 per cent, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday. The shortfall of deposits against loans fell to €5.5bn last month from €5.9bn the month before.

The increase in deposits in March was mainly on a €227.1m inflow to accounts held by other financial intermediaries followed by a €55m and a €36.3m inflow to household and non-financial corporations accounts respectively, the supervisory authority said. The general government saw its deposits increase by €19.3m while in the case of insurance companies and pension funds there was an outflow of €5.9m.

Almost all fresh bank credit went to other financial intermediaries while in the case of non-financial corporations and households there was a net debt repayment of €25.6m and €12.7m respectively, the central bank said.