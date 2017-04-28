Transport ministry asks Eurogate to waive fees for empty containers

By Stelios Orphanides

Eurogate Container Terminal Limassol Ltd, the company which took over operations for the container business at Limassol port three months ago, said it has received a letter from the transport minister asking it to reconsider fees.

“We are looking into it,” a managerial source said on Friday, adding that Transport minister Marios Demetriades had written to Eurogate asking it to suspend charging companies for the use of empty containers already delivered to the port to export merchandise. The source added that the ministry is currently conducting a study comparing charges and fees at Limassol with other ports in the region.

Following the chaotic start of the Eurogate operations in February, which was accompanied with delays in the loading of cargo which in turn angered hauliers prompting them to strike repeatedly, “this is the only outstanding issue remaining to agree,” the source said.

“What we want is that operations and charges imposed are in relation to what goes on in other ports,” the Eurogate manager said.