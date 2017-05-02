February revenue from tourism up 24%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Revenue from tourism rose 24 per cent to €46.6m in February compared to the respective month of 2016 after arrivals rose at a similar pace, the statistical service said.

In the first two months of the year, total revenue from tourism rose 23 per cent to €82m compared to the respective period last year against a 26 per cent annual rise in arrivals in the same period, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The increase in revenue in February was mainly on a 25 per cent increase in the number of travellers arriving on the island in February, Cystat said. The increase in arrivals almost offset the impact on revenue resulting from an average length of stay shortened by 0.4 days to 8.4 days and the 0.6 per cent drop in average spending per person to €566.79.

Tourists from the UK, traditionally Cyprus’s major source of incoming tourism, increased their spending in Cyprus in February 11 per cent to €704.34 and shortened their stay on average by 0.2 days to 10, Cystat said. Visitors from Russia, which in recent years became the second most important tourist market, spent on average during their stay in February €625.33 which is 21 per cent less compared to the respective month of 2016. They also stayed in Cyprus on average 7.8 days which was 1.6 days less compared to a year before.

Directly or indirectly, tourism accounts for roughly one quarter of Cyprus’s economy.