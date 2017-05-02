Cyprus Business Mail
Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017
You are at:»»Yields rise to -0.04% as PDMO sells 13-weeks t-bills
money

Yields rise to -0.04% as PDMO sells 13-weeks t-bills

0
By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

The government sold a total of €100m in 13-weeks treasury bills on Tuesday at an average rate of 0.04 per cent in the negative area, slightly higher compared to the previous auction, the Public Debt Management Office said.

The issue was 95 per cent oversubscribed with competitive bids amounting to €75m, the PDMO, a division of the finance ministry, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

On April 3, the government sold €100m of this type of security with an average yield of minus 0.08 per cent, which was an all-time low.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: stelios@cyprus-mail.com

Related Posts