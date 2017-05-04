April inflation seen at 2% as electricity prices jump 40%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Consumer prices rose 2 per cent in March compared with the respective month of 2016, mainly on higher electricity prices, after rising 1.9 per cent last month, the statistical service said.

Consumers had to pay almost 40 per cent and 11 per cent more for electricity and fuel last month compared with April 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday. Agricultural product prices rose 9.2 per cent and services 1 per cent, while industrial products other than energy became 1.2 per cent more affordable.

In January to April, the annual inflation rate was 1.5 per cent, Cystat said.