April jobless number drops to 32,804 – 5-year low, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of registered unemployed fell an annual 11 per cent to 32,804 and a seasonally adjusted 35,083, in both cases the lowest in over five years, the statistical service said.

Compared with March, the April figure of registered unemployed, which is the lowest since November 2011, fell 16 per cent or by 6,284, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The drop in registered unemployment last month was mainly on a 1,344 reduction of unemployed in public administration, 1,211 in construction, 553 in trade, 531 in manufacturing and 347 in hospitality, Cystat said.