Friday, 5th May, 2017
Cyprus signs double tax treaty with Barbados

By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus and the Caribbean island-state of Barbados signed a double tax avoidance and prevention of tax evasion treaty on Wednesday, the finance ministry said.

“The agreed text will contribute to the development of commercial and financial ties between Cyprus and Barbados, as well as other countries,” the finance ministry said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Evripides Evriviades, High Commissioner to the UK, and his Barbadian peer Guy Hewitt signed the agreement, which is based on the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development model convention for the avoidance of double taxation on income and capital, the ministry said.

It added that agreements of this type are of “paramount importance” for attracting foreign investment and promoting Cyprus as an international business centre.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: stelios@cyprus-mail.com

  • braveheart

    The many Cypriots who make their living in Barbados will be greatly relieved.

  • Rutger Kriek

    This is no news. And if it’s news it’s bad news. Barbados is a small country with little foreign investment. Signing treaties with this kind of countries is a waste of time. The Ministry of Finance should focus its efforts on signing treaties with big economies like Kazakhstan, Brazil etc. This is failure, no other word for it. The financial services industry, the biggest in the country, needs support from the Government. And the Government is not supporting the industry this way. But I am sure the negotiators of the treaty had a nice trip to a tropical island at the taxpayer’s expense …

    • braveheart

      Barbados population: 285.000