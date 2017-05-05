Bounced cheques drop 9% in April

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of dishonoured cheques reported in April dropped an annual 9.3 per cent to 88 as their value fell 87 per cent to € 85,184.78 , the Central Bank of Cyprus said.

In January to April, the number of bad cheques dropped 15 per cent to 363, while their value fell 52 per cent to €500.324 compared to the respective period of 2016, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The total number of reported legal entities and individuals who issued bounced cheques was in April 18 and 27 respectively, the central bank said.