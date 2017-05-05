Building permits up 27% in January to February

By Stelios Orphanides

Building permits rose in the first two months of the year an annual 27 per cent in terms of construction area to 182,520 square metres and 31 per cent in terms of value to €200.8m, the statistical service said.

The increase in construction area in January to February was on a 34 per cent rise in residential projects to 162,706 square metres compared to the respective period of 2016 which more than offset a 7.4 per cent drop to 19,087 square metres in that of commercial projects, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday. The value of residential projects rose 30 per cent to €157.6m while that of commercial projects increased 45 per cent to €27.4m.

The number of residential units which got a building permit in the first two months of the year was 764 compared to 555 in the respective period last year, Cystat said.