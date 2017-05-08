Tanzania appoints liquidator at FBME

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Tanzania said that it withdrew the banking licence of FBME Bank Ltd and placed it under liquidation, after a US court gave the green light to US authorities to keep measures against the lender in place.

Bank of Tanzania also appointed the deposits insurance board as liquidator effective May 8, the African supervisor said on May 5, in a statement obtained by the Cyprus Business Mail.

The decision of Bank of Tanzania came as a Cypriot court was expected to rule on the Central Bank of Cyprus’s application for the appointment of a liquidator at its Cypriot branch. The Central Bank of Cyprus triggered last year the deposits guarantee scheme.

In a first reaction, Chris Iacovides, the special administrator of the FBME Cyprus branch, said that the Tanzanian authorities’ move is likely to make matters worse for depositors as, should the Cypriot court appoint a liquidator, this may lead to a complicated legal battle between the Cypriot and Tanzanian liquidators.

The Cypriot central bank revoked FBME’s branch licence in December 2015. The US Financial Crime Enforcement Network describes the bank as a financial institution of primary money laundering concern with ties to Hezbollah, a group deemed a terrorist organisation in the US and the European Union.