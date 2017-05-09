Harmonised inflation rises to 2.1% in April

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s harmonised consumer price index rose an annual 2.1 per cent in April compared to a year before and 1 per cent in a month, the statistical service said.

The increase was mainly on energy products which became 17 per cent more expensive last month compared to April 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Prices for services and food, non-alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Non-energy industrial products became 1.2 per cent more affordable.

In January to April, the harmonised inflation rate was 1.4 per cent, Cystat said. In March, the harmonised consumer price index rose an annual 1.5 per cent.